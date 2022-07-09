Electra Fire | Multiple evacuation orders reduced to warnings as fire burns in Amador County

Cal Fire says there was "minimal fire activity" recently with the fire.

JACKSON, Calif. — In the Sierra foothills, 80 miles (128 kilometers) to the northwest of the Yosemite fire, some evacuation orders were lifted as containment grew to 72% on the Electra Fire, which broke out near Jackson on Monday. It temporarily forced about 100 people celebrating the July 4th holiday along a river to seek shelter in a Pacific Gas & Electric Co. facility.

Cal Fire says there was "minimal fire activity" recently with the fire.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office said the Italian Picnic Grounds in Sutter Creek will be serving as a shelter. The Red Cross will be there to help people who need it. People who have been displaced that have recreational vehicles or trailers can stay at Lake Pardee, according to the sheriff's office.

The evacuation shelter is moving to the Calaveras County Mountain Oaks School in San Andreas.

This wildfire map was created using data from NASA, NGA, USGS and FEMA.

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

