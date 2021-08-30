Evacuation map of El Dorado County for the Caldor Fire

Nearly 44,000 Californians are currently evacuated from their homes so, with just over 37,000 coming from the Caldor Fire.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Caldor Fire is forcing thousands of people to rush to leave South Lake Tahoe as the entire tourist city comes under evacuation orders.

Wildfire raced toward the large freshwater lake of Lake Tahoe, which straddles California and Nevada. Evacuation warnings issued for the city's 22,000 residents on Sunday turned into orders Monday.

Flames churned through mountains just a few miles southwest of the Tahoe Basin, where thick smoke sent tourists packing at a time when summer vacations would usually be in full swing ahead of the Labor Day weekend. Other communities several miles south of the lake were abruptly ordered evacuated over the weekend.

The huge Caldor Fire has grown to more than 277 square miles. Forecasters are warning of critical fire weather through Tuesday. The area is popular year-round for outdoors activities, as well as casino gambling in bordering Nevada. The region faces dangerous fire conditions through Tuesday.

Click here to view a map of evacuations for El Dorado County.

Click here for another evacuation map of the Caldor Fire

