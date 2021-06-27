Evacuation warnings in Butte County as fire burns in Lassen National Forest

The Butte County Sheriff's Office has put evacuation warnings in place for some areas as firefighters fight a fire in Lassen National Forest.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning as a wildfire burns in Lassen National Forest.

The sheriff's office issued the warning for the Lake Philbrook and Snag Lake areas in response to the so-called Sky Fire, which is burning at a moderate rate of spread.

According to Lassen National Forest, the Sky Fire is around 75 to 100 acres and located near Philbrook Lake.

"In cooperation with CAL FIRE and Butte County Sheriff's Office, this joint effort is remarkable and requires the public to pay attention to potential evacuations in the area," said Deputy Chief Dustan Muelleron on Facebook.

Officials said there are numerous resources on the fire, but extremely rough terrain and extreme weather condition are hindering containment status.

Officials are asking people to stay away from the area.

MAPS

Evacuation zone map for Butte County is below.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.