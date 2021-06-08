Evacuation warnings issued in Wheatland near Beale Air Force Base | Intanko Fire updates

Deputies are going door-to-door to notify residents that the areas are being evacuated.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Evacuation warnings are in effect north of Camp Far West Lake Wheatland due to a fast-moving grass fire, according to Yuba County Sheriff.

In a tweet Tuesday, the sheriff said the fire is burning near Intanko Lane, Kapaka Lane and Wichita Way. Deputies are going door-to-door to notify residents that the areas are being evacuated.

More than 300 acres and at least one structure have been destroyed, according to Cal Fire. A second structure has also been damaged.

According to a Beale Air Force Base Facebook post, all residents east of East Garryanna in base housing must immediately evacuate to the elementary school parking lot. Yuba County Sheriff is also closing the Vassar Lake Gate at the Beale Air Force Base due to the fire.

A temporary evacuation center is being set up at the Wheatland Community Center at 101 C Street, according to Yuba County on Twitter.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office said that they are standing by and are "ready to conduct evacuations in Nevada County if it becomes necessary," they said on Facebook. The fire is not in the county

There is no word on how large the fire is or what caused it. No injuries have been reported at this time.

