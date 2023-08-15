Head Fire in Siskiyou County | Evacuations, Maps, and Updates

The Head Fire is burning near the confluence of the Klamath and Scott Rivers in Siskiyou County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire burning in Siskiyou County has caused authorities to issue calls to evacuate in the nearby area.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the so-called Head Fire, which is burning near the confluence of the Klamath and Scott Rivers.

Links to follow:

Evacuation Map

An evacuation map for Siskiyou County is available below.

Wildfire Map

This map from ESRI shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load).

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2022 fire season was quieter than previous years, but there were still several significant fires. January 2022 saw just one major incident with the Colorado Fire in Monterey County burning 687 acres. Fires picked up in May when the Lost Lake Fire burned through 5,856 acres. The largest fire in 2022, the Mosquito Fire, started in early September. It burned through more than 76,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Overall, 331,360 acres burned in 2022 from 7,477 wildfires — well below the five-year average of 2.3 million acres. Over 870 structures were affected and nine people were killed, all civilians.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

WATCH ALSO: