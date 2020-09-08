Judge orders PG&E to improve records, power line inspections

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge has ordered Pacific Gas and Electric to better inspect high-voltage power lines, hire more tree-trimming supervisors and upgrade records regarding the age of electrical equipment as part of efforts to prevent deadly and destructive wildfires and other disasters.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the conditions are part of PG&E's probation after the deadly San Bruno gas pipeline explosion in 2010.
The judge's order Friday came after months of negotiations.
PG&E says it remains focused on safety.
