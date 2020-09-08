x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

wildfire

Judge orders PG&E to improve records, power line inspections

The judge's order on Friday came after months of negotiations.

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge has ordered Pacific Gas and Electric to better inspect high-voltage power lines, hire more tree-trimming supervisors and upgrade records regarding the age of electrical equipment as part of efforts to prevent deadly and destructive wildfires and other disasters. 

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the conditions are part of PG&E's probation after the deadly San Bruno gas pipeline explosion in 2010. 

The judge's order Friday came after months of negotiations.

PG&E says it remains focused on safety.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO:

How to control California fires, scientists explain | FIRE – POWER – MONEY, Ep. 1 of 3