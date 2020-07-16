PG&E started Kincade Fire that ripped through Sonoma County, Cal Fire confirms

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. — Responsibility for the near-80,000 acre wildfire that ripped through Sonoma County is being placed squarely on PG&E's shoulders after Cal Fire confirmed that the utility giant's equipment started the blaze.
The Kincade Fire destroyed 174 homes and 200 other buildings after sparking in October of 2019. It devastated communities still reeling from other devastating fire that happened only a couple years prior.
On Thursday, Cal Fire announced that the fire was started by electrical transmission lines owned and operated by PG&E.
Back in 2019, the utility company was put under scrutiny after they reported a problem with a transmission tower line not far from where the fire ignited. The company filed a reported with the state utilities commission saying it found a broken jumper on a transmission tower, in the same area where the fire started only minutes later.
PG&E has also been under scrutiny after being determined as the cause of other devastating fires, like the deadly Camp Fire of 2018.
With the Kincade Fire, Cal Fire said the dry vegetation and strong winds contributed to "extreme rates of fire spread" after the blaze started.
The Kincade Fire investigative report was forward to the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office.
