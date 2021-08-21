57-year-old man missing after evacuating from Caldor Fire

Marvin Hardy Creel was last seen driving a white Dodge pick-up, which has since been found abandoned near Grizzly Flat.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A 57-year-old man is missing after he evacuated his home near Grizzzly Flats due to the Caldor Fire, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

According to the Facebook post, Marvin Hardy Creel last contacted his family on Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. The family told law enforcement they were unable to speak to Creel because of poor phone reception. He hasn't answered any of their phone calls since then.

Creel is about 5'6" tall, weighs 200 pounds, has blond hair, blue eyes and could be wearing glasses. He was last seen driving a white Dodge pick-up, which has since been found abandoned near Grizzly Flat.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who has any information regarding Creel to call 530-642-4717.