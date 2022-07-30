McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County explodes in size overnight: Evacuations, Maps, Updates

As evacuation shelters open, Saturday's weather conditions are expected to be "problematic for firefighters," officials say.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The wind-fueled McKinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County exploded in size overnight growing to 18,000 acres just 18 hours after igniting, according to a Saturday morning update from the U.S. Forest Service.

The wildfire has forced evacuations in northern California communities near the California-Oregon border as hot weather conditions Saturday are expected to be "problematic for firefighters," the Forest Service said.

Thunderstorms late in the evening Friday kept the fire active throughout the night and a red flag warning for potential lightning has been issued for the area.

The cause of the fire, which started Friday afternoon near Highway 96 and McKinney Creek Road not far from the Klamath National Forest, is under investigation.

The Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services has opened evacuation shelters at the Karuk Wellness Center at 1403 Kahtishraam, Yreka, California 96097, and at the Seiad Volunteer Fire Department Fire at 44601 California Highway 96, Seiad Valley, California 96086.

⚠️The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office is issuing an EVACUATION WARNING for McAdams Creek Road to Tyler Gulch Road. This is Zone SIS-2004 & SIS-2007, south of current Evacuation Orders, towards Highway 3. #McKinneyFire pic.twitter.com/cJcpCeG2gj — Siskiyou County Sheriff (@SiskiyouSheriff) July 30, 2022

An evacuation map for Siskiyou County is available below.

This map from ESRI shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load).

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

