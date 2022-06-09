Park Fire in Butte County prompts evacuations

Evacuations have been issued after the fire sparked in the Bangor area of Butte County.

BANGOR, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders after a wildfire sparked in the Bangor area.

The so-called Park Fire is burning along Bangor Park Road and has air and ground resources at the scene trying tackle the flames.

In response to the blaze, the Butte County Sheriff's Office issued the following evacuation orders:

Zone 925-La Porte Rd west of Kings Ranch Rd, east to the east end of Earl Parker Qurry Rd. Bangor four corners, south to the Butte/Yuba County line.

Zone 926- Bangor four corners, east to the Butte/Yuba County line. Just north of Gipson's Rd, south to the Butte/Yuba County line.

Zone 905- Intersection of Avacado and Dunstone, south to Ramirez at the county line. North Honcut Creek, east to the east end of Blue Oaks Rdx. Roads included - West Bangor Park, Getta, Teddy, Hammett, West La Porte, Fawn court, Loma Rica Hwy at County line and Homer Road.

Evacuation warnings were also issued for the following areas:

Zone 924-West of Humingbird Hill Rd, east to the Bangor four corners. North of Sunrise Hill Rd, south to just south of Diablo View Dr. This will include Wayne Charles Way.

Zone 923- East of Coyote Moon Trail, east to just west of Gold Pan Ct. North of La Porte Rd, south over Wilson Creek.

Evacuation Map

View the evacuation map for Butte County below.

Fire Map

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.

