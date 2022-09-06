Crews battling a grass fire in Contra Costa County near Discovery Bay | Maps, road closures, updates

At 3:12 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was at 75 acres and burning in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Avenue.

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. — Cal Fire crews are battling a grass fire in Eastern Contra Costa County near Discovery Bay.

On Thursday at 2:15 p.m., East Contra Costa Fire Protection District, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire crews responded to a grass fire near Vasco Road and Walnut Boulevard.

Cal Fire advises drivers to use extreme caution if traveling in the area as many fire vehicles are responding to the incident.

Firefighters are responding to a grass fire in the vicinity of Marsh Creek Rd. x Walnut Ave in East Contra Costa County. Fire is reported to be 15 acres in size. #MarshInc @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/ThgwpgG6mZ — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 9, 2022

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

Yuba County residents can sign up for CodeRed Emergency Alerts HERE.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know? Text the ABC10 team at (916) 321-3310.