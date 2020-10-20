PG&E could turn off power to 50,000 customers amid fire weather conditions

Amid high winds and dry conditions, PG&E is warning that it could turn off power to roughly 50,000 customers across 19 counties on Oct. 21.

The utility said the potential blackouts could come as early as Wednesday evening, or Oct. 21, due to high fire-risk conditions that pose a threat to their electric system and have the potential to start wildfires.

PG&E's aging equipment sparked some of California's most devastating fires, including the deadly 2018 Camp Fire that killed 85 people.

If a planned blackout occurs, the utility said it would primarily impact the Northern Sacramento Valley and nearby elevated terrain, Northern Sierra Nevada north of I-80, the North Bay mountains, and Mt. Diablo in the East Bay.

The potential power shutoff would impact Alameda, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Napa, Plumas, Santa Clara, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba counties. PG&E said a small number of customers in the Cortina Rancheria Tribal community and Grindstone Rancheria Tribal community could also be impacted.

You can see a full breakdown of potentially impacted locations HERE. You can also enter your address on the PG&E website to see if the potential outage would impact you.

Once the fire weather passes, PG&E can inspect their de-energized lines to make sure none were damaged. They would aim to safely restore power within roughly 12 hours, based on weather conditions.

Red Flag Warning starts tonight. This is just the beginning of high fire danger events this week. #wxforce10 @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/tif7KXfxg5 — Monica Woods (@10MonicaWoods) October 19, 2020