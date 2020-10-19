Fire weather a concern all week for Northern California

Gusty winds and dry air kick off the week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for parts of Northern California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Warm temperatures kick off the week with highs close to 90 for Northern California Valleys, even getting close to daily temperature records.

Monday will only be slightly breezy, but beginning in the evening, the wind will pickup, with gusts expected in the 20-30 mph range. The coastal range and some areas in the Sierra will be windy, as well. The air will also be dry Monday night through Wednesday morning with relative humidity in the teens at times.

The combination of warm, windy and dry weather has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for parts of Northern California. That is expected to become a Red Flag Warning Monday evening to alert the area of the dangerous fire conditions from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

More wind is expected Wednesday night through Thursday and more warnings may be needed during that time. Vegetation is at its driest point for the season because there hasn't been significant rain since the spring.

⚠️ Fire Weather Watch for late tonight thru Wednesday morning as breezy north to east winds are forecast to increase across portions of interior #Norcal. Additional periods of gusty winds are also possible later this week. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/UKogz1vXax — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 19, 2020

After the wind, the area should finally cool down with temps in the 70s for the Valley and cooler temps for the Sierra with a chance for light rain and snow on Saturday.

