Mandatory evacuations are in place in Tehama County as fire crews work on the Red Bank Fire.

Petty John Road to the boundary of Shasta Trinity National Forest is under evacuation, according to Cal Fire. Red Bank Oaks subdivision is also under mandatory evacuation and the R Wild Horse Ranch is under an evacuation advisory.

Evacuations are also in place for the area west of Highway 36 from Tedoc to Vestal and all road south of that, according to the Tehama County Deputy Sheriffs Association.

Dave Doughty, fire information officer, said the fire is burning in a remote area of Tehama County that's sparsely populated.

"It’s mostly large cattle ranges. Each ranch is 1,000 to several thousand acres. There’s not a lot of people who live out there," Doughty said.

In their latest update, Cal Fire officials said the Red Bank Fire had expended up to 4,300 acres. It remains at 0 percent containment. Doughty said structures are threatened.

Thomas Wilson is a rancher at the Wild Rose Ranch, which is 10 miles west of Red Bluff. He shared this photo from his ranch with ABC10.

Thomas Wilson, who is a rancher at the Wild Rose Ranch, witnesses the Red Bank Fire on Thursday.

About 650 personnel have been assigned to the fire, according to Doughty.

Cal Fire is working to contain a 1,000-acre fire that started Thursday in Tehama County.

The Red Bank Fire is burning off of Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road, west of Red Bluff, according to Cal Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

