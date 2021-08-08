Origin of River Fire narrowed down to Placer County campground

The fire's burn path led investigators back to a campground.

COLFAX, Calif. — Arson Investigators are narrowing the search for the start of the River Fire to the Bear River Park and campground in the town of Colfax. The wildfire sparked Wednesday and burned so hot and so fast that campers took off and left their tents and gear behind.



The fire started despite padlocked campfire rings and blocked off grill grates. According to information posted on the campgrounds website, there is a ban on open flames that started on July 1 that included barbecues and fireworks.

In the coming days, officials are likely to know more about the conditions at the specific campsite that started this fire – and potentially who, if anyone, will be held responsible.



Frank Nann lives a hundred yards from the entrance of the Bear River Campground.

“The campground attracts a huge amount of people from all over,” Nann said.

He said the campsite is well known to neighbors and said he’s spent years pushing the county to control the crowds and mitigate what he sees as a clear fire danger.

“The biggest concern was that someone would have a camp fire and then a hot one would get out, and that’s it - away it goes,” Nann said.



Nann’s home is upwind of the fire, and he said that’s sheer luck. Meanwhile, downwind, you’ll find Cal Fire Captain Adam Hoff.

“It is probably not the most exciting work, but it’s probably the nitty gritty and the hardest piece of firefighting,” Hoff said.

Hoff is leading a crew of inmate firefighters tasked with making sure the fire is out and not just down.

“Mopping up is actively putting out anything that is putting off irregular heat,” he said.

In the four days since the River Fire started, it’s covered 2,600 acers, claiming nearly 90 structures along the way. It's a fire with a burn path that leads investigators back to a campground.

