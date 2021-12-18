x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Fire in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks contained

The National Park Service says fire managers declared the KNP Complex 100% contained on Dec. 16 after significant precipitation in the Sierra Nevada.

SEQUOIA CREST, Calif — A huge forest fire in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks has been fully contained more than three months after it broke out.

The National Park Service says fire managers declared the KNP Complex 100% contained on Dec. 16 after significant precipitation in the Sierra Nevada. The fire has not grown in recent weeks but there has been continued activity in remote areas. The KNP Complex was ignited by a lightning storm on Sept. 9. Two fires that were spotted the next day eventually merged and scorched 138 square miles.

Read the full AP story here

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get news delivered to your email with the Daily Blend newsletter. Sign up at abc10.com/email

Watch: California Gov. Newsom boosts efforts to combat smash-and-grabs

In Other News

Judge sets violation hearings in final weeks of PG&E’s probation