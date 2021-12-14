x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Father, son blamed for Caldor Fire out on lower bail

A Placerville judge on Monday reduced bail for Travis Shane Smith to $50,000 and reduced bail for his father David Scott Smith to $25,000.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A father and son charged with sparking a devastating Northern California wildfire are out of jail after a judge vastly reduced their $1 million bail. 

The Caldor Fire forced tens of thousands of people to flee Lake Tahoe communities earlier this year. 

A Placerville judge on Monday reduced bail for Travis Shane Smith to $50,000 and reduced bail for his father David Scott Smith to $25,000. 

The judge largely rejected El Dorado County prosecutors’ arguments that the duo posed a flight risk and said there was no evidence they acted with malice. 

Defense attorneys said the men are eager to clear their names.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

Watch more ABC10: How much of California was built by Chinese immigrants after the gold rush?

 

In Other News

Father and son accused of sparking Caldor Fire have bail lowered