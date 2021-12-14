Father, son blamed for Caldor Fire out on lower bail

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A father and son charged with sparking a devastating Northern California wildfire are out of jail after a judge vastly reduced their $1 million bail.
The Caldor Fire forced tens of thousands of people to flee Lake Tahoe communities earlier this year.
A Placerville judge on Monday reduced bail for Travis Shane Smith to $50,000 and reduced bail for his father David Scott Smith to $25,000.
The judge largely rejected El Dorado County prosecutors’ arguments that the duo posed a flight risk and said there was no evidence they acted with malice.
Defense attorneys said the men are eager to clear their names.
Read the full story HERE.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 9