Father, son blamed for Caldor Fire out on lower bail

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A father and son charged with sparking a devastating Northern California wildfire are out of jail after a judge vastly reduced their $1 million bail.

The Caldor Fire forced tens of thousands of people to flee Lake Tahoe communities earlier this year.

A Placerville judge on Monday reduced bail for Travis Shane Smith to $50,000 and reduced bail for his father David Scott Smith to $25,000.

The judge largely rejected El Dorado County prosecutors’ arguments that the duo posed a flight risk and said there was no evidence they acted with malice.

Defense attorneys said the men are eager to clear their names.

