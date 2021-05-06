Toolkits and trailers program launched in California for home wildfire mitigation

The program is meant to empower families to help create fire evacuation plans, defensible space, community fuel breaks and home-hardening plans ahead of fire season.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Fire Safe Council unveiled its Wildfire Preparedness Toolkit and Trailer Program on Thursday as part of Wildfire Preparedness Week.

Cal Fire says now is the time of year when you should be creating defensible space of at least 100 yards from your home.

That's why the state's Fire Safe Council partnered with Listos California, which means "ready" in Spanish, to develop 13 custom-built wildfire preparedness trailers and 42 toolkits.

"These trailers are mobile, they can go to homeowners that are at-risk or vulnerable and can't clear their own brush and that's just one of the ways that we can really mitigate the destruction that the fire's caused," Hedi Jalon, Executive Director for the California Fire Safe Council said.

These trailers are going to fire prevention groups across the state, empowering families to help create fire evacuation plans, defensible space, community fuel breaks and home-hardening plans.

Californians can sign up to learn how to get prepared for natural disasters by clicking here or by texting "LISTOSCA" to 72345.

You'll get a text message every day for seven days to learn how to complete easy, free, low-cost steps to protect yourself and your family from a wildfire.

Wildfire Preps:

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.