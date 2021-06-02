Crews battle two grass fires in Sacramento

After a two-alarm fire sparked near the American River Parkway, a second fire appeared on Carlson Drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are battling a two-alarm grass fire in Sacramento.

According to a tweet from the Sacramento Fire Department, the flames sparked in the lower American River Parkway near Bushy Lake.

The cause of the fire has not been released. No injuries have been reported.

Less than 15 minutes later, crews also responded to a second grass fire in the 5200 block of Carlson Drive. Very little information is available about the second fire at this time.

People attending a game at Heart Health Park posted pictures on Twitter of the visible smokes and flames from one of the fires.

Fire outside of Heart Health Park. pic.twitter.com/UAWWBUZcEx — Matt George (@MattGeorgeRadio) June 3, 2021

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.