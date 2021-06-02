Vacaville man identified as one of 4 Californians killed in Idaho car crash

All four killed were in the same car. Three of the occupants were from Oceanside.

MARSING, Idaho — Four Californians were killed in a crash in Idaho on over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the crash happened on Highway 95, just south of Marsing, Idaho. The victims were traveling northbound in a Honda Civic when it hit a GMC Sierra pickup truck traveling southbound on the highway.

All four passengers in the Honda Civic were killed, while the two in the Sierra were injured with non-life threatening injuries, according to the state police. The pickup truck caught fire and was eventually destroyed.

Juan Pablo Farias, 22, of Vacaville, was eventually identified as one of the four Californians who died in the crash. The other three who died were from Oceanside, Calif.

Idaho State Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet said the cause of the crash.

