PARADISE, Calif. -- The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the most up-to-date list of the named of those who are still unaccounted for after the Camp Fire.

The list ballooned from about 300 names to more than 600 since Wednesday.

If you are looking for a missing loved one, check the list below. If you recognize someone from the list who you know is no longer missing, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office so that person’s name can be removed from the list.

You can contact staff working the missing persons task force at any of the following telephone numbers: 530-538-6570, 530-538-7544, or 530-538-7671.

According to the latest figures from CAL FIRE, the Camp Fire has burned approximately 141,000 acres of land is at 40 percent containment. At least 63 people are confirmed dead and nearly 12,000 structures have been destroyed. This disaster is now the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

