California Wildfires: The New Normal

If a picture is worth a thousand words, Jeff Frost has photographed a library on California wildfire.
For the past five years, he's been documenting California’s biggest fires. When Frost changes the shutter speed or the exposure, the complexities of wildfire come into focused.
"Of course fire is complicated," Frost said, who made a full-length film out of his time-lapse's. "Its not just climate change its forest management and a lot of other things."
When you look at fire through an artist’s lens, you get another perspective. Frost spends several day on his own and working alongside fire crews. He even went through fire training so he would know how fire acts.
Frost want to show people the images and help them arrive at their own conclusion about wildfires.
"If you can show a time-lapse of a fire and see it super-fast, I mean, anytime you can show people something in a way they are not used to seeing them, there is always an impact," Frost said.
Telling a story about a wildfire is complex and takes time to tell. Frost's images tell one side of wildfires but, tangible objects hold a story of their own. As part of his art exhibit, Frost collects burned artifacts from the fire. Melted metal, burned toys and chard wood help tell the loss that takes place in a fire.
"I only take these items with permission from the owner," Frost said. "Often times, the homeowner will tell me a story about an object and that gives that object meaning. That's something I want to share with others."
The people who call on him for help often live in rural or remote areas and there are few obstacles or terrains Dan Ryant's four-wheel drive Jeep can't get through.
People who know Ryant call him Adventure Dan, a fire chaser who works from the road.
"One of the worst things for someone who was evacuated from their home is not knowing if they have a home to go home to," Ryant said. "Not knowing if they need to make plans."
Ryant gets special access into evacuated areas. In many cases, his videos were the only way for evacuees of the Delta Fire to see if their home was still standing. On his adventures through the backroads, Ryant also documents the work of fire crews.
"It’s not something new, it’s just something we don't get to see very often," Ryant said of his most memorable experience, riding the Union Pacific’s Fire Train.
Union pacific has been fighting fires with trains for more than 150 years. Steam trains were the first to helped organize fire response in communities and settlements near the rail road.
"The idea [of the steam train] is to get the area wet so when flying embers fall, they get extinguished," Ryant said.
Today, fire trains work in remote areas spraying 250-500 gallons of water per minute. The railroad can act like a fire break. Keeping the tracks and other railroad property wet helps limit the spread of remote fires and keeps cargo trains moving.
"It’s every boys dream," Ryant said when he witnessed the train in action. "Riding the train and fighting the fire. And I did use the hose."
Dave Edney, a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy, and his wife Mellissa lost their home in the Tubbs Fire last fall. Coffey Park, their neighborhood, was one of the areas hardest hit by the fire that destroyed a total of 3,000 homes in the city of Santa Rosa. A year later, only a few dozen homes have been finished, with thousands still going through the intricate permitting process.
Mellissa didn't think her family would return and rebuild in Coffey Park.
“I had a bit of PTSD and just couldn't see ourselves coming back here with the trauma that we had experienced.," Mellissa said.
The Edney's searched a 20-mile radius and could not find homes they could afford with the funds they received from their insurance. Besides a seven-month long battle with a contractor, getting those funds from their insurance, Mellissa said, was the hardest part.
“It’s one of those things that you don’t actually ever think about," Mellissa said. "You think, ‘Ok, here’s my insurance. I’m covered if anything happens. We’re good to go.’ You don’t actually think about everything that is involved with what your dwelling is worth, what your personal belongings and properties were.”
