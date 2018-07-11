California Wildfires: The New Normal

Jeff Frost is a time-lapse, wildfire photographer. He documents the progression of fire with his camera and creates high speed films.

If a picture is worth a thousand words, Jeff Frost has photographed a library on California wildfire.

For the past five years, he's been documenting California’s biggest fires. When Frost changes the shutter speed or the exposure, the complexities of wildfire come into focused.

"Of course fire is complicated," Frost said, who made a full-length film out of his time-lapse's. "Its not just climate change its forest management and a lot of other things."

When you look at fire through an artist’s lens, you get another perspective. Frost spends several day on his own and working alongside fire crews. He even went through fire training so he would know how fire acts.

Frost want to show people the images and help them arrive at their own conclusion about wildfires.

"If you can show a time-lapse of a fire and see it super-fast, I mean, anytime you can show people something in a way they are not used to seeing them, there is always an impact," Frost said.

Telling a story about a wildfire is complex and takes time to tell. Frost's images tell one side of wildfires but, tangible objects hold a story of their own. As part of his art exhibit, Frost collects burned artifacts from the fire. Melted metal, burned toys and chard wood help tell the loss that takes place in a fire.

"I only take these items with permission from the owner," Frost said. "Often times, the homeowner will tell me a story about an object and that gives that object meaning. That's something I want to share with others."