Wildfire smoke associated with the Camp Fire in Butte County is so thick and dense, the National Weather Service has issued a Dense Smoke Advisory for parts of the Central Valley.

If you're driving, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance between you and the car ahead of you.

The smoke is also causing poor air quality. Unhealthy air quality for Sacramento, Placer, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties expected Saturday night and Sunday. As winds continue to veer out of the north for the next couple of days, air quality is expected to be an ongoing concern through early next week.

Keep in mind, due to the unpredictable nature of wildfire smoke, particulate matter levels can be elevated in one area, but not another. For example, at 5 p.m. Saturday, there were Hazardous Air Quality Levels in Sacramento, Roseville and Folsom.

Hazardous Air Quality is a rare occurrence, according to the Sacramento Region Air District, hazardous air quality means the entire population is more likely to experience serious health effects and should avoid all outdoor physical activity, remain indoors and keep activity levels low.

We can't say it enough, if you see or smell smoke, you are impacted. If you must be outside, please limit or reduce your physical activity. Sparetheair.com has hourly updates for Sacramento, El Dorado, Feather River, Placer and Yolo-Solano Air Districts.

