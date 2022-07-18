Woman found dead in Hughson canal identified

Investigators say they believe she slipped into the canal, but a final cause of death has yet to be determined.

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Hughson canal.

According to a news release, deputies were called to the canal bank at the intersection of E Hatch Road near Tully Road around 8 a.m. Monday for a woman found face down in the water.

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office PIO Luke Schwartz identified the woman as 68-year-old Maria Victoria Ortiz.

Schwartz told ABC10 a final determination of her cause of death will be made by a pathologist, but they believe she slipped into the canal.