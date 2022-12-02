Woman hit, killed by car in Rancho Cordova

Police say the driver left the scene, but officers were able to identify and contact them.

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A woman died early Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Rancho Cordova.

According to Rancho Cordova Police, it happened around 5 a.m. near Coloma Road, east of McGregor Drive.

They say a vehicle hit a woman crossing the road. She suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver didn’t stay at the scene, but they were able to identify them and contact them a few hours later.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The victim has not been identified yet.

Anyone with information can call the RCPD Traffic Unit at 916-876-7558.

