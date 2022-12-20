2 arrested, 2 more wanted after fire at Woodland grocery store

Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Two people were arrested in connection with an arson at a Bel Air store in Woodland, and investigators are looking for two more.

According to the Woodland Police Department, the fire happened on Oct. 27. Investigators say four people entered the store to steal items, so they set a fire in the paper goods aisle to create a distraction and run to their truck.

Firefighters arrived and found the store’s sprinklers prevented the fire from spreading.

Customers and store employees who witnessed the theft gave police information and video surveillance, which helped investigators identify the four suspects.

The first suspect, identified as 45-year-old Sean Larsen of Rio Linda, was arrested by Sacramento police on Nov. 19. The second suspect, identified as 34-year-old David Nelson of Citrus Heights, was arrested by Woodland police on Dec. 16.

