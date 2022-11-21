Suspect in 2010 deadly road rage incident returned to Yolo County after fleeing to Mexico

In 2010, deputies responded to reports of a car accident near Dunnigan. When they arrived they found a man had been stabbed and he later died.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — More than 22 years later, a man was arrested in a deadly road rage incident that happened in July 2010 in Yolo County.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Department said Monday morning that 37-year-old Guillermo Perez Avina, of Dunnigan, is in custody after being extradited from Mexico.

Deputies responded to reports of a car accident in 2010 near Dunnigan. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Detectives learned that the stabbing happened after a road rage incident, according to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the man who was stabbed died from his injuries. He was identified as Jorge Gutierres, according to the Daily Democrat in 2010.

In November 2010 the FBI got a federal warrant for "unlawful flight to avoid prosecution."

In January 2016 Avina was arrested in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Once he finished his sentence for the charges in Mexico, FBI agents escorted Avina to the Sacramento International Airport on November 18.

Avina is currently at the Yolo County Sheriff’s Detention Facility. He is scheduled to be arraigned on suspicion of homicide charges at the Yolo County Superior Court on November 22.

