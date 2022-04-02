Youth ride SacRT free until 2023

Student's can receive a SacRT transit card from their school. The card expires June 30, 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — RydeFreeRT allows students from transitional kindergarten through 12 to ride fare-free on Sacramento Regional Transit (SacRT) buses, light rails, and shuttles.

Student's can receive a transit card from their school. It expires June 30, 2023.

Service locations include Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and other parts of Sacramento County.

The program was started to fight "chronic absenteeism," according to the website.

The City of Sacramento will provide SacRT with with funding to help cover revenue losses for the year-long program. Additional funding will come from other cities and school districts participating in the program.