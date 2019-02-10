SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's a new day for youth across the Sacramento area. Starting Tuesday, Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) is providing free rides for youth across its service area, which includes Sacramento, Folsom, Citrus Heights, Rancho Cordova, and other parts of Sacramento County.

SacRT held a news conference, Tuesday afternoon, to announce the free rides. And it's safe to say that the kids were happy about it.

"I'm really excited for the opportunities this is going to provide other students with," said high school student, Shanthoshi Thamilsearn.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said, "100,000 Sacramento young people are going to have greater access to jobs, to volunteer opportunities, to school, and it's such a huge thing. No kid should be held back because they can't get to a place."

Any student between transitional kindergarten and 12th grade is eligible to receive a blue sticker on their ID card, which enables them to ride for free. For kids who may not be enrolled in school, they can receive their RydeFreeRT card at any Sacramento Library or at SacRt's customer service and sales center.

This program will last for a year, but there's hope that it can continue well beyond that.

"We want to make sure that this program is successful, that students are using it, that it creates transit riders for life. So, we plan on continuing it. Just this current program is set to expire September 30, 2020," said SacRT spokesperson Jessica Gonzalez.

The money to fund the program is coming from multiple sources. The city of Sacramento gave $1 million to help subsidize the fares for students. Funds have also come in from Folsom, Rancho Cordova, Citrus Heights, and other school districts.

