x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Zayden Mangram identified as 3-year-old killed in multi- casualty crash in Sacramento

The crash involved 11 people, three of which died. One of the deceased was described as an adult woman and the others were a 3-year-old and 5-year-old.

More Videos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the children killed in a multi-casualty crash along San Juan Road was identified as Zayden Mangram.

The three-year-old's identity was confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

The single-vehicle crash happened along the 900 block of San Juan Road around 8:15 p.m. on May 31. Police said the car reportedly lost control before hitting a tree.

The victims included two women and nine children, who ranged in age from three to eight-years-old. The victims had injuries police said ranged from critical to serious.

Despite efforts to save lives, one woman was pronounced dead at the scene and two children, ages three and five, died from their injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but police believe speed could have been a contributing factor.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Update | San Juan Road vehicle crash involved 9 children in Sacramento

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out