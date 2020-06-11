Al Roker reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Al Roker said it's a "good news-bad news kind of thing" because they caught the prostate cancer early, but "it's a little aggressive."

Al Roker announced Friday morning that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing surgery next week to have his prostate removed.

The TODAY co-host and weatherman explained that he wanted to publicly talk about his diagnosis in order to spotlight that one in seven African American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

"I don't want people thinking, 'Oh, poor Al,' you know, because I'm gonna be OK," Al said to TODAY.

Al recalled the moment in late September when his doctor told him he had prostate cancer.

"When he started, he closed his door and said, 'I always like to have these discussions face to face,'" Al said. "And I was like, 'Uh-oh. Well, that doesn't sound good.'"

Dr. Vincent Laudone, who will be performing the surgery, told TODAY that Roker's cancer " appears somewhat limited or confined to the prostate, but because it's more aggressive, we wanted to treat it, and after discussion regarding all of the different options — surgery, radiation, focal therapy — we settled on removing the prostate."

He explained that he's going to be taking some time off for treatment.