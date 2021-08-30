Animal rights group attacks Biden administration for allegedly leaving behind contract working dogs in Afghanistan

The rights group is calling on Congress to classify contract working dogs on the same level as military working dogs.

KABUL, Afghanistan — After President Joe Biden's administration completely withdrew the last soldiers in Afghanistan, an animal rights group released a statement Monday concerned that the U.S. military allegedly left service dogs behind in Kabul, Afghanistan.

American Humane President and CEO Dr. Robin R. Ganzert argued that the dogs allegedly left behind deserve a better fate after the work they have done for the U.S. military.

"I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul and leaving behind brave U.S. military contract working dogs to be tortured and killed at the hand of our enemies," Ganzert said in a statement. "These brave dogs do the same dangerous, lifesaving work as our military working dogs, and deserved a far better fate than the one to which they have been condemned."

Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby tweeted in response that the military did not leave any dogs in cages at the Kabul airport, including military working dogs.

To correct erroneous reports, the U.S. Military did not leave any dogs in cages at Hamid Karzai International Airport, including the reported military working dogs. Photos circulating online were animals under the care of the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, not dogs under our care. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 31, 2021

In announcing the completion of the evacuation and ending of a 20-year war, Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the last planes took off from Kabul airport one minute before midnight in Kabul.

The CEO of the animal rights group fears that the dogs who were allegedly left in Afghanistan could meet a tragic death or worse.

American Humane is calling on Congress to take action to classify contract working dogs on the same level as military working dogs in order to avoid this in the future.