WATCH LIVE: Verdict read in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial

During closing arguments, both sides told the jury that a verdict in their favor would give their clients their lives back.

FAIRFAX, Va. — A jury on Wednesday ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, who wrote in a 2018 op-ed describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and another $5 million in punitive damages.

This is a breaking news story. AP's previous story is below.

A jury on Wednesday said it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard said she was defamed when Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.

The verdicts were expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. Wednesday, but the judge sent the jury back because it had not completely filled out the form. While it's unclear how long it will take for the jury to finish filling out the form, the judge told Depp and Heard's attorneys not to go too far away, which suggests it could be a quick turnaround.

The seven-person civil jury had to come to a unanimous decision to reach each verdict. They deliberated for about 12 hours over three days.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50 million, accusing her of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax. Each accuses the other of destroying their career.

Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of their short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times. Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.

Jurors must decide both claims based on whether or not the statements were made with “actual malice,” meaning they knew what they were saying was false, or were acting with a reckless disregard for the truth.

