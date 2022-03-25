Travelers warned to reconsider travel to Baja California

The U.S. State Department is warning travelers against traveling to regions in Baja California due to a rise in violent crime and kidnapping.

TIJUANA, Baja California — The U.S. State Department is warning Americans to reconsider their travel to Baja California and other states due to rising incidents of violent crime and kidnapping.

The State Department says the Baja California advisory includes Tijuana, Ensenada as well as other locations that are a hot spot for organized crime.

The department says transnational criminal organizations compete with each other in the region and violent crime and kidnappings are common.

Travelers to the region are recommended to stay on main highways and avoid remote location. According to the State Department, the high number of murders in non-tourist areas of Tijuana remain a major concern.

Travelers are recommended to reconsider travel to these states in Mexico:

According to the U.S. State Department website.

Baja California state due to crime and kidnapping.

Chihuahua state due to crime and kidnapping.

Coahuila state due to crime and kidnapping.

Durango state due to crime.

Guanajuato state due to crime.

Jalisco state due to crime and kidnapping.

Mexico state due to crime and kidnapping.

Morelos state due to crime and kidnapping.

Nayarit state due to crime.

Sonora state due to crime and kidnapping.

Zacatecas state due to crime and kidnapping

Travelers should not travel to these states in Mexico:

Colima state due to crime and kidnapping.

Guerrero state due to crime and kidnapping.

Michoacan state due to crime and kidnapping.

Sinaloa state due to crime and kidnapping

Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.