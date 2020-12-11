Worldwide YouTube, YouTube TV outage reported

There was no immediate word as to the cause of the YouTube outage.

A worldwide outage of YouTube and YouTube TV was reported Wednesday night.

Downdetector.com, which tracks internet disruptions, noted more than 280,000 reports of problems as of 7:30 p.m. EST. YouTube TV received some 20,000 reports of problems.

There was no immediate word as to the cause of the outage.

YouTube and YouTube TV appeared to be back up by around 9 p.m.

YouTube officials said service has been restored across all devices and platforms.