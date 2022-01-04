New bill aims to make it easier for cities, private citizens to sue gun manufacturers

The bill is based off of the New York law that passed last year.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Like activists before and after her, Loren Lieb's passion for gun control started because of personal experience.

In the summer of 1999, a white supremacist walked into the North Valley Jewish Community Center.

"He was expecting to send a message by massacring an assembly of Jewish adults," Lieb said. "Instead, he encountered small children who were there attending summer day camp. My six-year-old son was one of the kids in the line of fire. He was hit multiple times."

Her son survived, but not everyone did.

"The shooter was able to amass an arsenal of firearms and ammunition even though he was a prohibited person," she added.

Buford O'Neal Furrow was a convicted felon. It was illegal for him to own a gun. It’s why Lieb's working with legislatures to introduce AB 1594.

Legislatures unveiled the bill Tuesday, which is meant to hand the power to sue gun manufacturers and sellers down to the people.

In December, Governor Gavin Newsom said he wanted to use the logic behind the Texas near abortion ban to apply to guns in California, which would be the first of its kind. The bill introduced Tuesday is not that, although lawmakers said it "embodies the same spirit."

Instead, the bill introduced Tuesday is based on a New York law that passed last year.

“So what we are quite simply trying to do is just to make sure that gun manufacturers are really held responsible for the harm that guns do on our streets every day here in California,” Assemblymember Phil Ting said.

The language of the bill is not published as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the assemblymembers said it is mirrored off of a New York law that passed last year. It allows government agencies and everyday citizens to file civil lawsuits against those involved in the sale, production, distribution, import and marketing of firearms for failing to prevent illegal gun use and creating a public nuisance.

What exactly is reckless endangerment or a public nuisance? Legal Analyst Wendy Patrick said it's too soon to tell.

"That's what juries are for. You give them fact patterns, and then after doing the analysis and all the rest of it, they come up with a legal conclusion that certain types of behavior could be negligent," she said, "But that's not what this bill is about. This bill is about expanding options."

"We want to make sure that people have the right to pursue those civil claims against the gun industry," Attorney Tanya Schardt with the Brady Campaign said. "Just like every other industry."

It's in the same spirit of giving power to the people, but different than what Governor Newsom called for in December after Texas allowed private citizens to sue anyone who helps with an abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy.

Newsom's proposal would allow people to sue gun manufacturers and dealers for selling ghost guns or high-capacity magazines, which are already illegal in the state.

Assemblymember Mark Gipson did say he plans on introducing a bill this week to achieve specifically what Newsom wants.