California pushes rules on breath-restricting police holds

The Assembly gave final approval Thursday on a 50-15 vote.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California would bar police from using certain face-down holds that have led to multiple unintended deaths under a measure headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bill expands on the state's ban on chokeholds in the wake of George Floyd's murder by a Minneapolis policeman. 

The measure by Democratic Assemblyman Mike Gipson would prohibit police from using techniques that create a substantial risk of what's known as "positional asphyxia." They include putting suspects face down, then pressing down on their backs with hands, elbows or knees to gain control.

