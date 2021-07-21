California's official recall list is posted. Here's what to expect.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder will be on the ballot for California’s gubernatorial recall election. Here is what you need to know before Sept. 14.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — About 55 days out from California’s gubernatorial recall election, the California Secretary of State has certified the official candidate list.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who announced his candidacy for the special election just last week, will have his name on the ballot after a court battle with Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

Weber claimed in a court filing that Elder did not submit his tax forms properly and should therefore be excluded from having his name on the recall election ballot. A Sacramento County judge recently ordered Elder’s name be included on the ballot because the election law being applied was meant for primary elections rather than special elections.

“It was a complete and total victory,” Elder said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom faced a similar challenge after a misfiling led to his party preference not making the ballot.

Here is what you need to know before the election on Sept. 14

WHO IS RUNNING IN THE RECALL ELECTION?

More than 40 other candidates have been cleared to be on the ballot. They are vying for California’s top office against Newsom. The list includes Hollywood actors like Kaitlyn Jenner, a pastor, farmer, business owners, and others.

HOW LIKELY IS NEWSOM TO BE RECALLED?

Isaac Hale, a political researcher with the University of California Santa Barbara, says those supporting the recall effort against Newsom will face an uphill battle across the state.

Newsom’s key advantages include that California voters overwhelmingly vote Democratic, Newsom faces no major opposition from within his own party, he continues to poll well and has a lot more cash on hand for the campaign.

“The Governor should not, should not be caught sleeping in this campaign," Hale said. "Crazy things happen in politics all the time.”

Hale points out the Governor has faced serious criticism over his handling of the pandemic and restrictions, wildfires and the drought, Hale said. That could bode well for recall supporters.

WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE EXPECT AHEAD OF THE RECALL?

The Newsom campaign will focus this as a partisan campaign to de-rail the Governor, Hale says. He will have significant financial backing along with support from the nation’s top Democrats like the President and Vice President.

Voters should expect to see a lot of political advertisements like those surrounding other campaigns. Recall centered supporters and candidates will likely attack Newsom for pandemic-related restrictions and its impact on California businesses and families, Hale says.

WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU GO TO VOTE?

The ballot will be a simple two questions that will ask voters if they want to recall the Governor. If so, voters will then be asked to pick who they would like to replace Newsom.

At least 50% of California voters would need to vote to recall the Governor for it to be successful.

