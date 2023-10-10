Conservatorship bill signed into law with goals to fix homelessness issue in California

Senate Bill 43 will assign a conservator to someone unable to care for themselves, including those with severe substance abuse issues or mental health issues.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new bill into law that would make mental health treatment mandatory, which is an effort to address the ongoing homelessness issue. However, some advocates said the bill is not the right move to solving the problem.

Senate Bill 43 was authored by Senator Susan Eggman. She said this is the state moving in the right direction when it comes to fixing homelessness.

"Now we're gonna have a lot more tools to be able to actually help folks," said Senator Eggman (D) of San Joaquin County.

The bill works off of a previous law that would appoint a conservator to anyone unable to provide for their basic needs because of a mental health disorder. SB 43 would also include people with severe substance abuse or serious mental health issues. Senator Eggman said this is slightly different than CARE Court, which makes treatment optional.

"Being able to hold somebody against their will and then the 5250, holding them for maybe up to two weeks, then the potential month and then potentially being conserved for a longer period of time," she said.

Among the bill's supporters is Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

"If the choice is using the law to make sure somebody gets help or leaving them out on the streets to be to be subjected to the worst kinds of conditions, and to be a danger to themselves or to other people, the choice is real clear to me get the person help," said Mayor Steinberg.

However, advocates like the Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness (SRCEH) said this is a violation of people's civil rights, impacting those minority communities most.

"It would disproportionately impact, particularly, African American and indigenous people experiencing homelessness," said Bob Erlenbusch, executive director of SRCEH.

Senator Eggman said civil rights won't be violated and that nothing changed in the due process. The only difference is the criteria when someone is being evaluated for treatment.

"It is my responsibility to try to make things better for Californians," Eggman said.

