Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute

A Sacramento State professor of rhetoric spoke to ABC10 about her thoughts on the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage for the first time Tuesday night in Ohio.

Their mutual dislike was evident from the outset. Trump wasted no time going on offense, and his pugilistic approach left Biden fighting to complete a sentence.

Biden came with a few retorts of his own. For voters still undecided about who would better handle the multiple crises that have beset the nation, the debate may not have offered anything new.

Andrea Terry, an associate professor of rhetoric at Sacramento State, said Trump had not changed his strategy in his debate against Biden; however, there were moments that she found shocking.

"One, which, in which Trump refused to denounce white supremacy in the United States when he was very pointedly asked about that," Terry said. "And also, when he point-blank refused to acknowledge climate change as an issue."

Wallace called out Trump multiple times throughout the night for breaking the rules of the debate. Terry said Biden following the rules could have been detrimental to him.

"When you're debating against somebody who refuses to follow the rules, it puts you in a tough spot. I think he made the best of the situation," Terry said.

Terry noted Biden spoke directly to voters as he looked into the camera.

"You folks at home," Biden said. "How many of you woke up this morning and had an empty chair at the kitchen table because someone died of COVID?"

Terry said she did not see Trump speak to voters in the same way Biden did during his debate performance.

"Trump's style is to look at Biden and talk at Biden," Terry said. "In many cases, shout him down, which for him, that means he's winning, because he is controlling the conversation in some aspect."

Sacramento County GOP Chair Betsy Mahan said it wasn't surprising Trump did not hold back on his attacks on Biden.

“There’s no surprises about President Trump," Mahan said. "In terms of his demeanor, in terms of what he wanted to accomplish while he’s president.”

In a debate marked by interruptions and personal attacks, California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks described Biden's respect for decorum as a foil to Trump's aggressive playbook.

“The fact that we have a president who cannot condemn white supremacy in America is a problem that we must get rid of on November 3rd,” Hicks said.

Wallace asked Trump if he would denounce white supremacists in the debate. Trump seemed to give a shoutout to the far-right group, Proud Boys when responding to Wallace.