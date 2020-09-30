The race for California's 6th congressional district | Need to know

Californians living in the state’s sixth congressional district will decide between incumbent Doris Matsui and her Republican opponent Chris Bish.

Matsui has represented the city of Sacramento and its surrounding areas since 2005, according to her official website. Her Republican opponent Chris Bish describes herself as a “constitutional conservative candidate.”

Here’s where each candidate stands on different issues:

Environment/Energy

Matsui

Matsui is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and co-chair of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition. She was also co-chair of the Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition for the 115th Congress. She cosponsored the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2017 and the Clean and Efficient Cars Act of 2018.

“Enacting policies that assist in our ongoing efforts to reverse the effects of a changing climate, while protecting our air, water, lands, oceans, and wildlife remains a priority of the congresswoman’s,” Matsui’s website says.

Bish

When it comes to clean water and energy, Bish says she wants to “reduce our dependence on foreign oil by tapping into our national gas reserves,” according to her website. She said she has the will to use the tools already at hand to provide safe, clean water to the community.

“We must fund water projects that store water and produce clean reliable energy. We must end the chokehold of corrupt utility commission that ignores our infrastructure causing prescribed blackouts, skyrocketing energy costs and deadly wildfires,” Bish’s website says.

Guns/Gun Violence

Matsui

Congresswoman Matsui is an advocate for strengthening background checks and increasing gun safety research, promoting responsible gun ownership and keeping guns out of the hands of criminals.

Bish

Bish is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and believes the right to keep and bear arms should not be infringed upon, according to her campaign website.

“I oppose liberals’ efforts to create a national gun registry and any other anti-gun legislation that erodes our gun rights. The Constitution does not limit or offer exceptions,” Bish said.

Seniors

Matsui

Matsui is co-chair of the Democratic Caucus Congressional Task Force on Seniors in the House of Representatives, according to her website. She’s supported policies that protect and strength Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and Older Americans Act programs. Matsui co sponsored Geriatrics Workforce and Caregiver Enhancement Act and the Medicare IVIG Demonstration Extension Act of 2017.

Bish

Bish said she’s seen firsthand how seniors are forced to choose between having a home to live in while sacrificing food and medicine. She said the wisdom and experience they offer can no longer be taken for granted or ignored.

“I pledge to help my elders keep their homes and have the ability to stay independent and afford food and medicines. It is our obligation to care for our seniors while preserving their dignity,” Bish said on her website.

Education

Matsui

Matsui believes students should have universal access to quality education, her website says. She supported the Every Student Succeeds Act, which aims to invest in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education, increase access to high-quality preschool, and raise academic standards.

Bish

Bish believes parents have the right to choose charter schools, private schools or homeschooling for their children. She opposes Common Core standards due to what she calls a “one-size fits all approach to education.

“It is long overdue that schools go back to basics to guarantee our children opportunities for a better life and to effectively compete against foreign workers,” Bish said.