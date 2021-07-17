California secretary of state releases list of 41 candidates running for recall election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than 60 days before Californians decide if they want to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, the secretary of state released the final list of who is qualified to make the ballot.
California's Secretary of State released a list of 41 names who will be on the September 14 ballot on Saturday. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.
The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.
The final report from the Secretary of State's office, released on June 23, validated 1,719,943 signatures on the recall petition. The recall effort needed 1,495,709 verified signatures to trigger a recall election. Approximately 441,406 signatures were invalidated. Only 43 people of the more than 1.7 million Californians who signed the recall petition chose to remove their name from the list.
On July 1, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis finalized the election at $276 million.
Here’s who qualified for the September ballot:
Democratic
- Holly L. Baade
- John R. Drake
- Patrick Kilpatrick
- Jacqueline McGowan
- Kevin Paffrath
- Brandon M. Ross
- Joel A. Ventresca
- Daniel Watts
Republican
- David Alexander Bramante
- John Cox
- Kevin L. Faulconer
- Ted Gaines
- Sam L. Gallucci
- David Hillberg
- Caitlyn Jenner
- Kevin Kiley
- Chauncey "Slim" Killens
- Jenny Rae Le Roux
- Steve Chavez Lodge
- David Lozano
- Diego Martinez
- Daniel Mercuri
- Robert C. Newman II
- Doug Ose
- Sarah Stephens
- Denver Stoner
- Anthony Trimino
- Nickolas Wildstar
- Leo S. Zacky
Green Party
- Heather Collins
- Daniel I. Kapelovitz
Libertarian Party
- Jeff Hewitt
Independent/unknown affiliation
- Angelyne
- James G. Hanink
- Michael Loebs
- Denis P. Lucey
- Jeremiah "Jeremy" Marciniak
- David Moore
- Adam Papagan
- Dennis Richter
- Major Singh