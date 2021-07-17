California secretary of state releases list of 41 candidates running for recall election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Less than 60 days before Californians decide if they want to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, the secretary of state released the final list of who is qualified to make the ballot.



California's Secretary of State released a list of 41 names who will be on the September 14 ballot on Saturday. About 70 candidates initially filed a statement of intent to run with the secretary of state, according to Ballotpedia.



The final day for candidates to file paperwork to run in the recall election was July 16.