Biden takes the lead in Georgia | Live updates

ATLANTA — Into a fourth day, Georgia's count continues with the eyes of the nation - and, frankly, the world - on the Peach State as the gap between President Trump and Joe Biden narrows.

Ballot counting and processing have continued in a number of counties throughout Georgia and now former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a slim lead.

Our team of journalists will continue to be up around the clock to offer the latest developments and insights as the count goes on.

9:00 a.m. | According to the Secretary of State's Office, there are now 8,197 ballots outstanding in Georgia (keep in mind voters still have through today to fix provisional and rejected ballots and make sure they get counted, and military and overseas ballots that arrive before 5 p.m. will be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.)

Our team is also still working to independently verify outstanding figures with counties themselves.

8:55 a.m. | Elsewhere: NBC News reports Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania.

Vote leads as of 8:55 a.m. ET Friday:



• Georgia (99% in): Biden +1,097



• Pennsylvania (95%): Biden +5,587



• Nevada (89%): Biden +11,438



• Arizona (90%): Biden +47,052 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2020

8:50 a.m. | The big thing to really watch for today is the progress in Gwinnett County. They had said at varying points that it would take them until Sunday or even later to finish working through an issue that caused them to have to go back through thousands of batches of ballots (only a very small percentage of votes had issues in those batches, but they've had to re-scan all of them) - but now they're saying it could be done much sooner.

Outstanding votes to be counted in Gwinnett today:

~Absentee by mail ballots impacted by software error (# tbd)

~4400 absentee ballots from Election Day

~approx. 450 ballots from early voting card that were re-scanned



When counting is done, results will be released #11Alive https://t.co/WcDipL30pZ — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 6, 2020

A significant update in Gwinnett since at last check, adjudication was expected to take 3 days of work. We now anticipate results from the county much sooner. Reminder Gwinnett flipped blue in 2016 for Hillary Clinton #MorningRushATL https://t.co/Tfwjw85501 — Liza Lucas 11Alive (@LizaLLucas) November 6, 2020

8:30 a.m. | If you're wondering how many votes are still left out there, here's a really great explainer from 11Alive's Christie Diez:

HOW MANY BALLOTS ARE LEFT TO COUNT STATEWIDE?

(Getting that question a lot, understandably so)



This update from 6:06am still stands.



Here’s the best answer I can give for that number.

We have a team independently verifying all the numbers. pic.twitter.com/X2QeBsHeYm — Christie Diez (@ChristieOnTV) November 6, 2020

8:20 a.m. | Something to watch out for a little later this morning: We'll be hearing from Jon Ossoff, who appears headed for a runoff in the Senate election against Sen. David Perdue, at 10:00 a.m., and the Secretary of State's Office has a press conference scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to update us on vote counting.

7:50 a.m. | It's not just presidential votes on the line in Gwinnett County: GA's 7th Congressional district is a hot race that has yet to be called.

7:30 a.m. | Wondering what it is Georgia's still counting, and still has to count? Here's a basic breakdown:

Regular absentee ballots: This is the vast majority of what's been getting counted the last few days. These are the regular paper ballots that were sent to people who requested them, either to mail back in or drop off at a county drop-box.

Adjudicated ballots: These are the hand-marked absentee ballots, like those above, that were spat out by the scanners because of an issue with how the voter marked them. A Republican and Democrat then look at the ballot and determine what the voter was trying to do. Having to do this process over, and over, and over, is partly why the count has continued slowly along over the course of a few days.

Provisional ballots: These are issued when a voter has an issue at the polls - for instance, they forgot their ID, or went to the wrong place. They get three days after the election to fix it with their county election office and have their vote counted. Provisional ballots are not included in counts until today's deadline passes, because not all of them will get fixed. Take Gwinnett County - we know they have about 1,000 provisional ballots, but all we know beyond that is more than 0 and fewer than 1,000 will wind up counting.

"Cured" ballots: If your absentee ballot gets rejected - this often happens, for instance, if the signature on your ballot doesn't match the signature on your voter record - you also have three days after the election to get in contact with your county election office and resolve the issue, or "cure" it as the terminology goes. That deadline is the end of the day today, and you can check if your ballot was rejected here or by signing in to to your My Voter Page account.

Military and overseas ballots: The deadline for these to arrive is the end of the day today as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

6:45 a.m. | The vote tally in #ClaytonCountyGA hasn't updated in two hours. This is the longest wait so far. At this moment, Biden is still ahead in Georgia by 1,096 votes.

6:30 a.m. | Even John Legend is watching Georgia.

Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020

6:25 a.m. | David Perdue (R), the current incumbent, is now below the 50% mark with 49.85%. His challenger, Democrat Jon Ossoff, is now at 47.84%. This means they may be headed for a runoff.

6:06 a.m. | A significant update in Gwinnett since at last check, adjudication was expected to take three days of work. We now anticipate results from the county much sooner. No word yet on how many ballots were impacted by the software error. Reminder Gwinnett flipped blue in 2016 for Hillary Clinton.

5:15 a.m. | Biden still has the lead in Georgia with votes from Clayton County. Latest update from Clayton County: Another 30 votes for Trump and 209 for Biden. That gives Biden a 1,096 vote lead in #Georgia.

4:27 a.m. | Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead in the race for Georgia's 16 electoral votes. After votes came in from Clayton County, he now leads President Trump.