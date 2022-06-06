California's District 9 race results: Who's heading to November?

The newly drawn 9th District encompasses most of San Joaquin County.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Congressman Josh Harder (D) is looking to stake his claim in California's newly redrawn 9th Congressional district.

The majority of the 9th District is centered around San Joaquin County, encompassing cities such as Stockton, Tracy, Manteca, Ripon and Escalon. The district also dips into southern portions of Sacramento County and eastern portions of Contra Costa County.

Harder was among the most impacted by redrawn districts, with his district ultimately getting split in half. He originally planned to run for the 13th District, but after Congressman Jerry McNerney (D) announced that he wouldn't be seeking reelection, Harder sought reelection in the 9th District.

But he's far from the only person trying claim victory in the area.

He's joined by a number of Democrats and Republicans all vying for the spot. Among them is San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti, who is running as a Republican.

The top two candidates will head to November for the General Election.

District 9 Results

View the tracker below for results in the District 9 Congressional race.

