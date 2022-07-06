Sacramento County District Attorney race: Election results for 2022 primary

The first wave of results for all of Sacramento County are expected around 8:15 p.m.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two candidates are running for Sacramento County District Attorney this year —Thien Ho and Alana Mathews. Both candidates have several years of experience and a long list of endorsements.

Ho has been a prosecutor for 20 years and currently serves as the Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney for Sacramento County. He's prosecuted sexual assault, gang, and homicide cases but is best known for being the lead prosecutor on the Golden State Killer case.

Ho said he's running for district attorney because he wants to give back to the country that gave him and his family everything they hoped for.

Mathews is the founder of the Community Justice Collaborative and a mother. She believes the system has failed many people and shares that she wants to create a system that works for everybody.

She was the first in her family to go to college and began her legal career when she became Deputy District Attorney in Sacramento County, a position she held for eight years. She has now lived in Sacramento County for 25 years and works for the Prosecutors Alliance of California.

