US Senate Race: Primary Election results for 2022

Voters will be deciding whether Alex Padilla should fill the remainder of Kamala Harris' term and whether he should get his own six-year term.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Sen. Alex Padilla, who was appointed by Newsom to take over Kamala Harris’ seat when she became vice president, is on the primary ballot twice this year.

Voters will decide whether Padilla should fill the remainder of Harris’ term, which expires in January, and in a separate election whether he should get his own six-year term.

The GOP's endorsed candidate is little known. Mark Meuser is an attorney whose work with the right-leaning Dhillon Law Group included 22 lawsuits against Newsom claiming he overstepped his authority in imposing coronavirus restrictions.

