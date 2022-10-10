Folsom councilmember questioned about his address ahead of election

Some Folsom residents are concerned about Councilmember Michael Kozlowski not living within the district he is running for.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Folsom City Councilmember Michael Kozlowski is currently being questioned about his current address as he runs for office.

Several Folsom residents are concerned the councilmember is not living within the district he is running for.

Kozlowski's address is important because Folsom City Council transitioned to a by-district election system when they enacted Ordinance No. 1324 back in March. This ordinance established five city council districts and outlined a requirement that councilmembers live within the district they represent.

Kozlowski is running to represent the new District 1 in Folsom which covers the city’s northern neighborhoods. He is currently residing outside of District 1 and instead living in a rental home, with his wife and kids, in District 5.

According to the enacted ordinance, “Termination of residency in a Council District by a Councilmember shall create an immediate vacancy for that Council District unless a substitutee residence within that District is established within 30 calendar days after the termination of residency.”

Kozlowski dismisses concerns for where he resides, saying his home is currently under construction and he is living in District 1 until construction completes.

“My wife and I purchased our house lot in May of 2019. This gave me the chance to design a dream home for the two of us. Because of COVID, we prepared plans, got approvals and were able to finally break ground this year in February,” said Kozlowski.

He says he started the project before the new districts were discussed or maps were drawn. He also says he stays on the District 1 site about five nights a week.

Some Folsom residents have taken to social media to express their doubts that Kozlowski is living on the vacant lot.

“He does not live in the district he is campaigning and running in, period,” commented one resident. “There is evidence that he is not living in that small trailer... he is trying to avoid having to run against Kerri Howell in the district they both actually live in.”

Although these claims are circling around, Kozlowski says he is happy and very fortunate to now live within Folsom's District 1.

Other Folsom residents believe that the councilman lives in the district he is running for.

“I know Mike personally. I know his family. He is a good man that's done a lot for our community," commented another user. "Our daughters are friends and I know for a fact he's been living in the trailer where he's building his house while his family is renting.”

The upcoming election is the first one that won’t be conducted at large for city council. Folsom voters from district's 1, 3 and 5 will elect new councilmembers Nov. 8 for four-year terms.

