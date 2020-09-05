Gov. Newsom formally endorses Biden for president

The two appeared together Friday in a virtual high-dollar fundraiser with the Democratic National Committee, where top donors were asked to raise $100,000.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has formally endorsed Joe Biden for president.

The two appeared together Friday in a virtual high-dollar fundraiser with the Democratic National Committee, where top donors were asked to raise $100,000.

Both are Democrats and Newsom's endorsement was expected. But the first-term governor has largely tried to avoid the appearance of partisan politics amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He's regularly complimented Republican President Donald Trump for helping California access resources during the pandemic. But he says he's proud to support Biden and the "deep compassion and empathy" the former vice president brings.

Newsom previously endorsed Senator Kamala Harris for president before she dropped out of the Democratic Primary Race. Harris was San Francisco District Attorney while Newsom was the city's mayor.

The announcement comes the same day that Newsom signed an executive order that would allow all of California's voters to cast their ballots by mail in November's election in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In the state's March 3 primary, more than 9,680,000 people voted — a 38% voter turnout, according to California's Secretary of State's office.

The former Vice President came second in California's Democratic Primary, receiving 27.9% of the vote. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders came in first with 36% of the vote.

Democrats make up most of California's eligible voters with 45%, while voters who register as No Party Preference make up 25% of the state's total. Republicans are just 24% of the state's registered voters.

