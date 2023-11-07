The only thing in the way of legalized cruising is now Gov. Newsom's signature

If Governor Gavin Newsom signs the bill, cruising will be no longer be banned across the state.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising the streets of California in a lowrider or classic car might be legal once again; the only thing standing in its way is Governor Gavin Newsom's signature. This comes after Assembly Bill 436 was passed by the state Senate last week, which would legalize cruising statewide.

After a lot of time and sacrifice, Gina Madrigal is proud to show off her husband's 1939 Chevy they built together. On Sunday morning, she and her family displayed the car along Franklin Boulevard.

Along with dozens of other lowriders and classic cars, Sunday morning was a celebration of what it means to be able to just be out in the community, showing off all the hard work put into these cars.

"(It's) A way for the community to get involved and activate the boulevard along with the community of lowriders that gathers here," said Israel Ramirez, with the Sacramento Lowrider Commission.

In recent years, Sacramento, Modesto and other cities have lifted their cruising bans as the effort to legalize it statewide continues.

"We're trying to do away with the old stigma of lowriding and cruising, bringing in what we call cruising into the future," said Ramirez.

California's first regulations against lowriders and cruising began in the 1950s. For the people impacted in this area, they said it was based on cultural and racial discrimination. With a push to lift the ban statewide, the conversation has turned into embracing the culture behind cruising and lowriders.

"I'm proud of the people that worked hard to get us where we're at. It's a beautiful thing because now our children and our grandchildren can enjoy what we grew up doing," said Madrigal.

While this community waits for the governor to make his decision on signing the bill, there's nothing but positivity coming from this group. The governor has until Oct. 15 to sign the bill.

