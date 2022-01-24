Sarah Palin's positive at-home COVID test could delay lawsuit against The New York Times

Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 on a home test kit, just as she was due in court for the start of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

NEW YORK — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 on a home test kit, just as she was due in court for the start of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

The positive test was announced in court by a judge, who said that Palin was being tested again to determine whether the trial is delayed.

Palin says the Times damaged her reputation with an opinion piece that falsely asserted her political rhetoric helped incite the 2011 shooting of then-Arizona U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

The newspaper conceded the wording of the editorial was flawed, but not in an intentional or reckless way.

Read the full story HERE.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9