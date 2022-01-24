x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Sarah Palin's positive at-home COVID test could delay lawsuit against The New York Times

Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 on a home test kit, just as she was due in court for the start of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a rally in Montgomery, Ala. Palin is on the verge of making new headlines in a legal battle with The New York Times. A defamation lawsuit against the Times, brought by the brash former Alaska governor in 2017, is set to go to trial starting Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in federal court in Manhattan. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

NEW YORK — Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin tested positive for COVID-19 on a home test kit, just as she was due in court for the start of a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times.

The positive test was announced in court by a judge, who said that Palin was being tested again to determine whether the trial is delayed. 

RELATED: Judge dismisses man's case over Palin billboard

Palin says the Times damaged her reputation with an opinion piece that falsely asserted her political rhetoric helped incite the 2011 shooting of then-Arizona U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords. 

The newspaper conceded the wording of the editorial was flawed, but not in an intentional or reckless way.

Read the full story HERE.

RELATED: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

Are the N95 and KN95 masks reusable? | VERIFY

In Other News

Gavin Newsom's poll numbers, single-payer healthcare and more | This week in California politics